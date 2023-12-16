Banned: Driver dozed off after 'no sleep for 24 hours' before crashing into oncoming car

Anthony Churchill had barely slept for 24 hours when dashcam footage showed him drift onto the wrong side of the the A5 between Corwen and Llangollen and a collision with a Mercedes CLS car at 8.10am on June 17.

Appearing at Mold Crown Court on Friday, the 29-year-old was handed a 14-month jail term, suspended for 18 months.

Churchill had pleaded guilty previously at Llandudno Magistrates’ Court to causing serious injury by dangerous driving to his front-seat passenger Mateusz Szwarc. Mr Szwarc had multiple injuries and needed surgery to his lower spine after being been taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

Banning from driving for two years and ordering him to take an extended driving test, Judge Rhys Rowlands told Churchill: "You are a thoroughly decent man otherwise who unfortunately on this morning took a bad decision.”

The judge said Churchill had left the Snowdon area and was on the way back to Dorset despite having virtually no sleep for 24 hours.

“Plainly you shouldn’t have been driving at that time because you were too tired, something which would have been obvious to you. You decided to take a risk,” Judge Rowlands remarked. “The collision could have been avoided if you had simply pulled over or not got behind the wheel in the first place."

The judge added: "I accept you are genuinely sorry for what happened to your friend.”

Dashcam footage from Churchill’s Nissan Juke was shown to the court.

Prosecutor Laura Knightly said Churchill had left Dorset about 3.30pm on June 16 and arrived in Snowdonia seven hours later. He and his friend set up a tent at the foot of Snowdon and ascended the 3,560ft to the peak but they were not prepared for the wet and cold weather.

They left the area at 7.30am and drove along the A5. But as the Nissan approached a series of bends, the Nissan crossed the road, mounted a verge and returned into the path of oncoming cars. A family in a Ford Fiesta had avoided a crash but the driver of a Mercedes CLS was unable to do so and had minor injuries.

Miss Knightly said Mr Szwarc had spinal fractures and spent six days in hospital.

Counsel said Churchill told police he hadn’t slept for 24 hours and after climbing Snowdon had driven for another two hours despite feeling tired. His friend’s injuries were “life-changing” but he was able to return to work as a bricklayer.

Simon Killeen, defending Churchill, said: "He demonstrates palpable remorse and the victim is a close friend of his.” Mr Szwarc wanted Churchill to accompany him on a charity walk in Spring.

The victim was with a similar firm to the defendant.

The barrister said. "The poor decisions Mr Churchill took leading to the serious injuries incurred by his friend are a salutary lesson which given the rest of his character are highly unlikely to be repeated.”

Churchill, of, Gladstone Close, Weymouth, Dorset, was also ordered to do 150 hours unpaid work and fined £1,500 with £687 costs. A two-year ban and an extended test were ordered.