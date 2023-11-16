String of farm burglaries near Bishop's Castle spark police call for information
Police have appealed for information after a spate of farm burglaries in the Bishop's Castle area.
Officers with the Bishop’s Castle Rural Watch Policing Team say farms were hit in Colebatch, Lydham, Bankshead, and Lower Heblands overnight on Monday into Tuesday.
A spokesperson for the team said enquiries and forensics investigations are ongoing and they want anyone with information or CCTV images to contact them.
In Colebatch, a trailer, hedge cutter, chainsaws and compressor were stolen from outbuildings. Offenders were caught on CCTV at around 11.40pm.
In Lydham, a workshop was entered on a farm where tools and a yellow Gasgas TXT 125 motorbike was stolen.
In Bankshead, a Polaris Ranger was stolen from farm outbuildings but was later recovered.
And at Lower Heblands, a Kioti Mechron was stolen from farm outbuildings, now recovered.
Enquiries and forensics investigations are ongoing. If anyone has any information or CCTV please ring 101 quoting 0056_i_14112023 or email bccar.snt@westmercia.police.uk