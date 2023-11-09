Two charged with supply of class A drugs
Two people have been charged with the supply of class A drugs in Leominster.
Taylor Warr, 22, of Sheriff Drive, Brierley Hill, and Victoria Gilkerson, 37, of Footway Croft, Leominster, have both been charged with the supply of class A drugs.
Both charges are in relation to an investigation into the supply of class A drugs into Leominster.
Warr and Gilkerson have both been remanded to appear at Worcester Crown Court on December 4.