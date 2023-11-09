Two charged with supply of class A drugs

Taylor Warr, 22, of Sheriff Drive, Brierley Hill, and Victoria Gilkerson, 37, of Footway Croft, Leominster, have both been charged with the supply of class A drugs.

Both charges are in relation to an investigation into the supply of class A drugs into Leominster.

Warr and Gilkerson have both been remanded to appear at Worcester Crown Court on December 4.