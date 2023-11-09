Shropshire Star
Close

Two charged with supply of class A drugs

Two people have been charged with the supply of class A drugs in Leominster.

By Megan Howe
Published
Last updated
West Mercia Police

Taylor Warr, 22, of Sheriff Drive, Brierley Hill, and Victoria Gilkerson, 37, of Footway Croft, Leominster, have both been charged with the supply of class A drugs.

Both charges are in relation to an investigation into the supply of class A drugs into Leominster.

Warr and Gilkerson have both been remanded to appear at Worcester Crown Court on December 4.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular