Jury begins deliberating in murder trial over shooting of Telford man near Birmingham City FC

Milton Williams and Damaine Sculley are accused of the murder of Tyrone Dorsett, from Telford, who was shot dead in a small car park next to Birmingham City FC in Bordesley Green, just after midnight on April 15, 2018.

Williams, aged 41, of Grace Road, Tipton, and Sculley, aged 30, from Greenfield Road, Great Barr, both deny murder.

Jurors at Birmingham Crown Court retired on Thursday afternoon to begin their deliberations.