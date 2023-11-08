First picture of lorry driver whose 'highly dangerous' overtake killed young man in A5 crash

Patrick Casey, aged 22, was told he will be "haunted for the rest of his life" after causing the crash which killed 24-year-old Morrisons delivery driver Callum Powell.

Casey was jailed for four years and two months this week after pleading guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court to causing death by dangerous driving after the collision on the A5 at Nesscliffe on January 23 this year.

The court was shown dashcam footage of the tragic moment when Casey tried to go past another lorry on a single carriageway before colliding with Callum's Vauxhall Astra. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In sentencing, Judge Anthony Lowe told Casey: "There is a significant responsibility on those who drive HGVs not to carry out potentially dangerous manoeuvres unless it is safe to do so.

"At 24 years old, his life was ended. A mother and father have lost their only son. A sister has lost her brother. No doubt countless others have been profoundly affected.

"No doubt this will haunt you for the rest of your life."

Casey, of Cornamuckla, Broomfield, Castleblayney, County Monaghan, Ireland, will also be banned from driving for seven years and one month.

The court was told how Casey "had his head in his hands and was crying" at the scene of the fatal crash.

Heartbreaking footage of Callum's tearful mother Sandra was also played to the courtroom, as she told police how her son's death had "blown apart" her family.

However, she was dignified about Casey and whatever fate awaited him at court.

Victim: Callum Powell

"He has made a terrible mistake," she said. "He didn't mean to kill Callum. I'm sure he is going through hell, as we are.

"I know if it was the other way around, I don't think Callum could have lived with that on his conscience.

"I don't hate him or wish something awful would happen to him. It's just circumstances. Bad timing, bad judgement, bad outcome.

"We've got enough to deal with, without having feelings of that nature. It would probably make us bitter and twisted.

"I think he has to face up to his responsibilities. I don't think he should get off scot free. The major thing is that others learn from it.

"You do have a massive responsibility when you are driving one of those massive lorries."

She also told how Callum was "a happy little boy" and was "protective" of his little sister, Rachel.

Around 250 people attended his funeral.