Telford man caught with hunting knife in his Audi avoids jail 20 years after previous weapons conviction

Carl Millman, aged 39, was found with the 9.5cm blade in Wellington Road, Horsehay, Telford on April 17 this year.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard Millman was pulled over by officers at 12.55am as they had intelligence he may have been involved in crime.

When his car was search the knife was found in a pouch between the centre console and passenger seat, within Millman's reach.

It wasn't the first time he had been caught with a weapon. He was previously convicted after being caught with a pair of nunchucks - a type of Asian martial arts weapon - in 2003.

Millman, of Park Close, St Georges, Telford, was arrested for having the hunting knife and gave a "no comment" interview to police. He claimed somebody else had left the knife in the car and the matter went to trial before the magistrates court. Millman was found guilty of possession of an offensive weapon.

He has nine previous convictions, and has served a jail term for assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

Curtis Myrie, mitigating, said Millman has a "troubled" past involving substance misuse, but had "turned his life around" since being released from prison in August 2015.

Recorder Samuel Skinner told Millman: "Knife crime is prevalent. Possession of an offensive weapon in a public place is a crime. There was no lawful reason for you to have a hunting knife in your Audi."

He came to the conclusion there was a "little to medium" risk of Millman re-offending and, given his previous good compliance with court orders, decided not to send him immediately to jail.

He sentenced Millman to six months in prison, suspended for 18 months. Millman must do 120 hours of unpaid work and five rehabilitation activity days, as well as pay £675 in prosecution costs.