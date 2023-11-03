Thieves 'broke into building site' and stole equipment valued at £2,000 - police

Police say a trench whacker/compactor and a road saw were stolen from the site in Callaughtons Ash overnight on Wednesday and Thursday .

Police have appealed to the community for information.

PCSO Malcolm Goddard, of the policing team in Broseley & Much Wenlock, said: "We are appealing to the community for information following a burglary at a building site in Callaughtons Ash, Much Wenlock.

"The burglary happened overnight between 4 pm on Wednesday the 1st and 7:30 am on Thursday November 2 and was reported to the police on the Thursday.

"The offender or offenders forced entry to the site and stole a trench whacker/compactor and a road saw worth approximately £2000."

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact West Mercia Police via its website and quote incident number 00277_I_02112023.

If you aren’t comfortable contacting police directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting its website