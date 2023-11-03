Shropshire Star
Close

Thieves 'broke into building site' and stole equipment valued at £2,000 - police

Building site equipment valued at £2,000 has been stolen from the outskirts of Much Wenlock.

By David Tooley
Published

Police say a trench whacker/compactor and a road saw were stolen from the site in Callaughtons Ash overnight on Wednesday and Thursday .

Police have appealed to the community for information.

PCSO Malcolm Goddard, of the policing team in Broseley & Much Wenlock, said: "We are appealing to the community for information following a burglary at a building site in Callaughtons Ash, Much Wenlock.

"The burglary happened overnight between 4 pm on Wednesday the 1st and 7:30 am on Thursday November 2 and was reported to the police on the Thursday.

"The offender or offenders forced entry to the site and stole a trench whacker/compactor and a road saw worth approximately £2000."

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact West Mercia Police via its website and quote incident number 00277_I_02112023.

If you aren’t comfortable contacting police directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting its website

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular