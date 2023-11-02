Police appeal for anyone who has seen stolen bike to come forward

Officers in Telford say the bike was stolen from Ash Lea Drive, Donnington, in the early hours of Monday, October 30.

A spokesperson for the police said: "Can you help trace this bike?

"Stolen on Monday, October 30 in the early hours from Ash Lea Drive, Donnington.

"Have you seen this distinctive bike since?

"Call us on 101 and quote 69 I 30th October or call Crimestoppers free 0800555111."