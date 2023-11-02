Keep your bins in to stop them being used for bonfires - police

Telford Police are wishing everyone a "great but safe bonfire night" as Guy Fawkes fans gear up for a big weekend that hopefully won't be a wash-out.

A spokesperson for Telford Police tweeted: "@TelfordCops in conjunction with @TelfordWrekin please don't leave your bin out this weekend.

"On previous occasions they have been used to fuel bonfires.

"Have a great but safe bonfire night."