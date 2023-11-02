Keep your bins in to stop them being used for bonfires - police
Police are asking residents not to leave their bins out this weekend following past incidents when they have been used to fuel bonfires.
By David Tooley
Published
Telford Police are wishing everyone a "great but safe bonfire night" as Guy Fawkes fans gear up for a big weekend that hopefully won't be a wash-out.
A spokesperson for Telford Police tweeted: "@TelfordCops in conjunction with @TelfordWrekin please don't leave your bin out this weekend.
"On previous occasions they have been used to fuel bonfires.
"Have a great but safe bonfire night."