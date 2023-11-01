Police appeal for witnesses after car damaged in Shrewsbury

Officers say the incident happened between 6.01pm and 11.01pm on Friday October 27 when a white Nissan Figaro van had a door mirror smashed.

PCSO Angie Roberts, of Shrewsbury Police, said: "We are investigating criminal damage to a car in the Monkmoor area of Shrewsbury and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

"Between 18:01 and 23:01 on October 27, 2023 a white Nissan Figaro was parked on Underdale Road, Shrewsbury when the door mirror was smashed.

"If you have information about the damage please let us know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on our website www.westmercia.police.uk, quoting Crime Ref 22/102617/23."

"If you aren’t comfortable contacting us directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org."