Woman who stole from Telford WHSmith store avoids immediate jail term

By David StubbingsTelford

A woman who stole sweets toys and magazines from a town centre shop has been handed a suspended prison term.

Stock image of a WHSmith store
Chloe Vigar was sentenced to four weeks in jail, suspended for 12 months after she admitted one count of theft during an appearance at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

During the day before, the 37-year-old had entered WH Smith in Telford town centre and stolen confectionary, toys and magazines worth £164.86.

The court said there had been a 'wilful has been a wilful and persistent failure to comply' with a community order.

Vigar, of Dudmaston, Telford, was also ordered to take part in 22 rehabilitation activity days and pay £135 costs.

David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

