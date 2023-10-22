Woman who stole from Telford WHSmith store avoids immediate jail term

Stock image of a WHSmith store

Chloe Vigar was sentenced to four weeks in jail, suspended for 12 months after she admitted one count of theft during an appearance at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

During the day before, the 37-year-old had entered WH Smith in Telford town centre and stolen confectionary, toys and magazines worth £164.86.

The court said there had been a 'wilful has been a wilful and persistent failure to comply' with a community order.