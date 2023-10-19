Woman admits string of thefts and more arrests made in crackdown on Telford thieves and shoplifters

Candida Ward, aged 44, stole more than £560 worth of items from shops in Telford including alcohol, meat, baby milk, cheese, chocolate and vapes.

She targeted stores including One Stop, Iceland, Heron Foods and Nisa in February, April, July, August, September and October this year.

As well as admitting eight counts of theft at Kidderminster Magistrates Court, Ward, of Oakfield Road, Shawbirch, Telford, was also in court having pleaded guilty to two counts of drug driving. She was caught driving a Ford Focus in Station Road, Wellington on June 17 last year with cocaine and benzolecgonine - a cocaine by-product - in her system.

She was granted conditional bail by magistrates, and is due to be sentenced at Telford Magistrates Court on November 29. She is disqualified from driving in the interim.

As well as Ward, Jay Armstrong, aged 36, also of Oakfield Road, Telford, has been charged with five counts of theft from a store and one count of theft of a pedal cycle. Armstrong was bailed and is due to appear at Telford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, November 8.

Following separate incidents two men have also been charged with theft offences in Telford.

Michael Leavers, aged 40, of no fixed abode, has been charged with 21 counts of theft from a store between August and October this year.

Gareth Jones, aged 37, of Britannia Way, Hadley in Telford, was charged with nine counts of theft from a store between September and October this year.

West Mercia Police has said the charges form part of Safer Business Action Week, which highlights the work the force does to tackle business crime, including offences such as shoplifting.