Train fare dodgers face court bills of hundreds more than the price of their tickets

One of the four, who are all from the Craven Arms area, faces having to pay more than £700 when the train ticket would have set him back just £24.10.

The cases were dealt with at Cardiff Magistrates Court on Thursday and will see fines and costs of hundreds of pounds more than the price of the tickets.

Twenty-four year old Harry Stokes, of Adforton, Craven Arms, pleaded guilty to travelling on a Transport for Wales service between Carmarthen and Cardiff Central on April 15 without paying a fare of £24.10 and with intent to avoid payment.

Stokes was fined £176, ordered to pay compensation of £24.10, a victims surcharge of £141 and prosecution costs of £185.00.

The defendant's guilty plea was taken into account when imposing sentence.

Stokes also pleaded guilty to giving an officer of a railway company a false name and address.

For that offence he was fined £176, bringing the total he owes to £702.10.

He has been given until December 7, 2023 to arrange to pay.

Tibor Nagy-Kovacs, aged 38, of Sycamore Close, Craven Arms, had the case against him proven under the single justice procedure. The court was told that Nagy-Kovacs boarded a train at Craven Arms on April 29 without having a valid ticket costing £11.10.

Nagy-Kovacs was fined £220.00, ordered to pay compensation of £11.10 and told to pay a victims surcharge of £88 and prosecution costs of £100. He's being ordered to pay the £419 total by November 9.

Matthew Walden, aged 33, of Millar Row, in Ludlow Road, Craven Arms, faces a total bill of £419.10 after boarding a train without a valid ticket for £11.10 at Craven Arms on April 8, 2023.

The case against him was also proven in his absence at Cardiff Magistrates Court on Thursday.

His total bill is made up of a fine of £220, compensation of £11.10, a victims surcharge of £88 and prosecution costs of £100.00. He has been ordered to pay by November 9, 2023.

Bethany Martin, aged 27, had an original conviction on July 31 set aside and the case re-opened after making an application under section 142 of the Magistrates' Courts Act 1980.

Martin, also of Millar Row, Ludlow Road, Craven Arms, pleaded guilty to boarding a train at Craven Arms on April 8, 2023 without a valid ticket. Martin was given credit for admitting it.

Martin's total bill will be £117.10 made up of a fine of £40.00, compensation of £11.10, a victim surcharge of £16.00 and prosecution costs of £50.00.