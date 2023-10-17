Prolific Oswestry shoplifter spared jail

Caroline Hurst of King Street was given a suspended prison sentence after she pleaded guilty of shoplifting last Friday.
The offences related to shoplifting in Oswestry between July and September this year.
The 44-year-old was given a four-week suspended sentence suspended for six months by magistrates in Kidderminster last week, West Mercia Police have said.
Inspector Claire Greenaway said: ‘‘Hurst is a prolific shoplifter and has caused significant losses to the businesses she has targeted in Oswestry. We take acquisitive crime seriously and our teams work hard to ensure thieves are brought to justice.’’