Man arrested by police 'while watching a man get arrested on TV'

Officers say their man may have got an idea to try to jump out of a window from watching the box - but he soon had second thoughts.
A spokesperson for Telford Police said on Thursday: "Define irony. We just arrested a male, whilst he was sat at home watching a male get arrested on TV.
"He did try jumping out the window - presumably saw that on TV too - then he decided that was a silly idea."
The result - one in custody for allegedly a number of offences.
