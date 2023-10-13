Man arrested by police 'while watching a man get arrested on TV'

Police in Telford have arrested a suspect while he was watching a man get arrested on TV.

Officers say their man may have got an idea to try to jump out of a window from watching the box - but he soon had second thoughts.

A spokesperson for Telford Police said on Thursday: "Define irony. We just arrested a male, whilst he was sat at home watching a male get arrested on TV.

"He did try jumping out the window - presumably saw that on TV too - then he decided that was a silly idea."

The result - one in custody for allegedly a number of offences.

By David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

