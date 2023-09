Shrewsbury dealers caught with £73,000 in cash and drugs worth up to £120,000 are jailed

Two drug dealers caught with nearly £73,000 in cash and drugs worth around £100,000 have been locked up for six years.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter! Sign Up

Lucas Bethell and Mackenzie Roughley. Photos: West Mercia Police Police found the money and mix of class A and class B drugs at the Shrewsbury homes of Lucas Bethell and Mackenzie Roughley during raids on April 28.