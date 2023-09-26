County lines drug gang driver gets jail while young dealer who was 'trapped' is spared prison

A man has been locked up for his involvement in a county lines drug gang, while another who was 'trapped' by the group as a youth has been spared prison.

Martin Wilson, 36, has been jailed for 15 months
Martin Wilson, 36, and Joshua Davies, 21, were both sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court for their part in the 'well-organised, extremely violent and persistent' 'Boris Line' which supplied heroin and crack cocaine in Oswestry.

