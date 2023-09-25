Thief stole £430 of goods as Boots in Shrewsbury is targeted again

Luke Smith, aged 28, stole the items on September 20 this year from the store in Pride Hill, Shrewsbury - an area which has been frequently blighted by shoplifters recently.

Smith, of Old Heath, Ditherington, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to one count of theft.

He will be sentenced at Telford Magistrates Court on October 18. Smith was granted bail on the condition he stays at his home address every night and reports to Shrewsbury police station every Saturday between now and the hearing.