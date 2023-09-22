'Screaming' dangerous driver hit policeman with Mercedes and narrowly missed pensioner in town centre drama
A dangerous Telford driver hit a policeman with his Mercedes and narrowly avoided colliding with an old man on a mobility scooter in a busy town centre as he evaded capture.
Boxing coach Gino Dhillon, aged 36, screamed from inside his car in Wellington town centre before mounting the pavement, nearly hitting pedestrians and clattering into a street sign as an officer bashed and smashed his windscreen with a baton to try to make him stop.