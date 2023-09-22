Five arrested following 'incident of public disorder' in Welsh border village

Shortly before 5pm, police officers were called to reports of public disorder in the Wern Las area of Rhosllanerchrugog.

A woman was taken to hospital with injuries and a 25-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault, affray and threats to damage property.

As a result of the incident, three officers were assaulted and injured, while a further two sustained injuries.

Two men, aged 25 and 27, and two women aged 23 and 31 have also been arrested on suspicion of offences in relation to the incident, including affray, threats to kill and to damage property and assaulting emergency workers.

A young child within proximity of the disorder was caught by Captor spray, but did not sustain any injuries.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said; "We are aware the incident was filmed and has since been shared on social media.

"We are asking anyone with footage not to share any videos further as this is now an ongoing investigation, but to get in touch and share it with officers to help with enquiries.