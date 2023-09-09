Amardeep Rana claimed to have a gun after forcing his way into an address in Smethwick.

Amardeep Rana claimed to have a gun after forcing his way into an address in Smethwick, Sandwell, in the early hours of March 24 this year.

The 34-year-old made off with the items, and the bank cards were used at two cash points in the area the same day.

Police quickly reviewed CCTV which showed it was Rana, of Showell Green Lane, Moseley, on both occasions and he was arrested within days.

In the meantime, officers obtained fingerprint evidence from a notepad within the burgled address which belonged to Rana, previously of Far Vallens in Telford.

The 34-year-old pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary as well as fraud and was sentenced to two years and one month at Wolverhampton Crown Court on August 30.

The investigation was led by West Midlands Police's Sandwell neighbourhood crime team.