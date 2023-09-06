Investigation launched after Shropshire prisoner died in custody

By Nick HumphreysMarket DraytonCrimePublished:

An investigation has been launched after a Shropshire prisoner died in custody.

Stoke Heath prison
Stoke Heath prison

Simon Lee Follos, aged 49, was found unresponsive at Stoke Heath Prison, near Market Drayton, on August 22 this year.

The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will investigate the circumstances, it has been confirmed.

An inquest into his death was opened at Shirehall. The hearing was told that paramedics and the police were called, but Mr Follos, who was born in Dudley and lived in Galbraith Close, Coseley, did not respond to resuscitation attempts. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was identified by prison staff.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, adjourned the hearing for a pre-inquest review on December 15. A full inquest is expected to be held at a later date when investigations have concluded.

A Ministry of Justice spokeswoman said: “Prisoner Simon Follos died at HMP Stoke Heath on August 22, 2023. As with all deaths in custody, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will investigate.”

Crime
News
Market Drayton
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News