Morrisons was targeted by Ricky Plant

Ricky Plant, aged 39, made two trips to a Morrisons store in Telford on August 30, taking £337.50 in alcohol on one trip and £155.49 in food and booze on the other.

Plant, of Stonebridge Close, Dawley, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to two counts of theft.