Jaguar driver banned from the road after being over triple the alcohol limit

Ivan Cross, 50, was caught driving along Manor Way, Halesowen, on July 31.
A breath test recorded a result of 120 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, way above the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.
At Dudley Magistrates Court on Tuesday, Cross, of Shrewsbury, admitted drink-driving.
He was banned from driving for 29 months and given a two-year community order which includes up to 15 rehabilitation activity days.
Cross must also carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.
The court also ordered him to pay £135 costs and a £114 surcharge.