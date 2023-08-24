Telford drink driver caught four times the limit turned to booze due to father's death and 'extreme' skin condition

Jagjiven Dhami, aged 42, was caught behind the wheel of a Toyota Corolla in Telford on July 14 this year.

Telford Magistrates Court heard that police were on mobile patrol in Britannia Way in Hadley, Telford, when they saw a car driving erratically.

The car was swaying into both lanes and didn't indicate at a roundabout. Officers followed the car to a residential property, where they arrested Dhami.

A breath test found he had 146 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - more than four times the legal limit in England and Wales of 35mcg.

Dhami, of Kinley Drive, Hadley, Telford, pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle while above the legal alcohol limit.

His lawyer told the court that Dhami suffers with "extremely severe" psoriasis and his condition puts him among the worst three per cent of sufferers in the UK.

The psoriasis means he cannot work and that, coupled with family bereavements including the death of his father, led Dhami to turn to drink.