Teenager and security guard attacked in latest violent Shrewsbury incident

Police were in Pride Hill, Shrewsbury yesterday after a teenager and a security guard were attacked

The assaults happened late yesterday afternoon in Pride Hill. Members of the public were also threatened by the man who carried out the assaults. No arrests have been made yet in relation to the incident yesterday, police have said.

The attack has prompted local police to enforce a "dispersal order" - meaning anyone who returns to the town centre after being ordered away by officers will be arrested.

The Pride Hill assaults are the latest in a slew of violent crimes in Shrewsbury including the murder of a 23-year-old DPD delivery worker on Monday - although that has nothing to do with the anti-social behaviour which has been going on in the town centre, police have insisted.

A man was injured in Barker Street on Sunday, August 13. Six days later there was a disturbance between a group of people known to each other outside Albert's Shed, also in Barker Street. Two were taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries, and enquiries are ongoing.

On Sunday, August 20 a 25-year-old man suffered what West Midlands Ambulance Service described as "life-threatening" injuries after he was slashed with a broken bottle in the Shrewsbury Ark car park in Castle Foregate. Four people were arrested, who have since been released on police bail or released with no further action. The victim was discharged from hospital the following day.

The dispersal order has been issued under Section 34 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, which makes it an offence for anyone to return to a specific area for up to 48 hours, once they have been required to leave. The authority came into force at 10am this morning.

Inspector Ben Tanfield said: “These incidents have caused a lot of concern for people who live and work in the town centre.

“To help prevent further anti-social behaviour, I have authorised a dispersal order which gives us the power to arrest anyone returning to Shrewsbury town centre during the 48 hour period, if officers had told them to leave.

“We also have additional officers out on patrol to enforce it and provide reassurance to the local community.