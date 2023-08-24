Police increase patrols after spate of shoplifting hits market town centre's traders

File photo of a police officer and Police Community Support Officer walking the streets of Oswestry

Officers from all the Safer Neighbourhood Teams in the town have joined in to increase visible patrols in the town centre to disrupt offenders and gather evidence.

PCSO Stuart Carroll, Oswestry Rural South Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "Oswestry Rural South and all of the other Safer Neighbourhood teams in Oswestry have joined together with the Oswestry central team to increase patrols in Oswestry Town centre.

"This is an initiative to try to prevent a recent spate of shoplifting that local shops have suffered."