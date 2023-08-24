Police increase patrols after spate of shoplifting hits market town centre's traders

Police in the Oswestry area have pooled their resources to try to prevent a a recent spate of shoplifting that local shops have suffered.

File photo of a police officer and Police Community Support Officer walking the streets of Oswestry

Officers from all the Safer Neighbourhood Teams in the town have joined in to increase visible patrols in the town centre to disrupt offenders and gather evidence.

PCSO Stuart Carroll, Oswestry Rural South Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "Oswestry Rural South and all of the other Safer Neighbourhood teams in Oswestry have joined together with the Oswestry central team to increase patrols in Oswestry Town centre.

"This is an initiative to try to prevent a recent spate of shoplifting that local shops have suffered."

The officer added that: "We're hoping to prevent or disrupt the offenders, and also to gather evidence of any offences committed in order to deal with the offenders robustly."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

