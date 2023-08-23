Land Rover stolen from farm

The red 4x4, registration number Y186 TOA, was taken overnight from a farm in Tasley, West Mercia Police have said.
Anybody that spots the distinctive red Land rover is urged to contact the force, quoting reference number 00479_I_21082023
Police have asked people to be on the look out for a Land Rover Defender stolen from a farm near Bridgnorth.
The red 4x4, registration number Y186 TOA, was taken overnight from a farm in Tasley, West Mercia Police have said.
Anybody that spots the distinctive red Land rover is urged to contact the force, quoting reference number 00479_I_21082023