Number of hate crime reports to West Mercia Police falls furthest in Telford and Wrekin

The number of hate crime reports has more than doubled in the West Mercia policing area in the last five years, but in the last year those numbers have fallen.

West Mercia Police, covering Herefordshire, Worcestershire, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, says that recent investment into tackling the rise of hate crime has seen positive results.

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion has pledged to continue funding the Victim Support’s Hate Crime Engagement and Awareness Project ‘I am ME!’ until March 2024.

The project was initially launched in October 2022, as a 12-month project with £82k of investment.

As part of the scheme, 30 awareness, training and outreach programmes have been delivered to help individuals recognise and understand the impact of hate crime.

Police say the impact of the project’s work is already being felt, with each area of West Mercia seeing a drop in the number of hate crime reports.

Telford and Wrekin has seen the biggest drop in hate crime reports at 36 per cent, with South Worcestershire having the lowest reduction at 17 per cent in the past year.

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: “As part of my Safer West Mercia plan, I am committed to protecting all lives and preventing the damage done to people and communities because of these heinous acts.