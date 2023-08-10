Burglars steal 'heavy bronze ornaments' from garden, police appeal for information

Officers say the offender or offenders got into a garden and must have spent some time in the area.

Police are appealing to people in the village of Ackleton for information about the burglary that possibly happened overnight on July 31 into the evening of August 1.

Mandy Leek, a Police Community Support Officer with the policing team covering Bridgnorth Town and Rural East said: "We are appealing to the village of Ackleton for information following a burglary at a home in Ackleton.

"The offender or offenders have gained entry to the garden and have stolen a number of heavy bronze garden ornaments so would have been in the area for some time."

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact West Mercia Police online, quoting incident number 514_I_01082023.

If you're not comfortable contacting police directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website crimestoppers-uk.org.