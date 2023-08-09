Telford police release photos in operation to tackle off-road bike use

Photos released by Telford Cops

West Mercia Police have shared photographs of two motorbike riders they'd like to speak to.

One photograph shows what appears to be a helmet-less young man wearing a Nike Air hoodie, dark trousers and white trainers riding a motorcycle.

The other appears to show a second man riding a blue motorbike, wearing a mask, light-coloured trousers and a T-shirt.

Police say officers with the south Telford Safer Neighbourhood Team would like to speak with them "in relation to traffic offences".

Can you identify the below riders? Do you know where their bikes are stored?

The South SNT would like to speak with them in relation to traffic offences. Any information please email to opspree@westmercia.police.uk#yousaidwedid#opspree pic.twitter.com/0A8JDTNYzw — Telford Cops (@TelfordCops) August 9, 2023

Anyone with information is asked to email opspree@westmercia.police.uk

The appeal is part of the wider operation, named Op Spree, which targets the use of off-road bikes.

In south Telford last year, the police recorded 165 anti-social incidents – with 129 of them about dirt or quad bikes and scramblers.