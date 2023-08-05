Stalker bombarded woman with phone calls, held knife at her house and smashed up property

By Nick Humphreys

A stalker who had a meat cutting knife in his possession at a woman's house and smashed up £1,500 of her property will be sentenced at crown court.

Aaron Lewis, aged 29, who had already been banned from contacting the victim via a restraining order imposed by Shrewsbury Crown Court in March, bombarded her with phone calls in July, including 28 in one day. He insisted if she did not do as he asked he would kill himself.

He turned up at her home in Telford several times, including at least one occasion while drunk. On July 28 he had the knife in his possession. He destroyed the victim's TV, fan, shed window and door as well as her Ring doorbell.

Lewis, of Rockall Way, The Rock, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to stalking, criminal damage, possession of a knife in a public place and three charges of harassment.

He will be sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on August 29. He was remanded in custody.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

