Zero tolerance message to Wrexham football fans ahead of first game of new season

Following the club’s recent success and promotion to Sky Bet League Two, the season will get underway at 3pm on Saturday against MK Dons.

The club in a statement said whilst previously only encountering a few problems on matchdays, it is reminding supporters of its zero-tolerance approach to any disorder and anti-social behaviour this upcoming season.

Anyone intent on causing disruption will be dealt with in the strictest terms, they say.

Fleur Robinson, Wrexham AFC's chief executive said: “As we approach the evening before our first match in the EFL the club continues to have a strong link with North Wales Police in working together to identify those supporters who commit crime or spoil the enjoyment of other fans in and around the STōK Cae Ras.

“The club continues to strive for excellence on and off the field and any discriminatory behaviour or chanting of abuse will not be tolerated by the cub and we will work closely with North Wales Police to support prosecution.”

Supt Simon Barrasford said: “We know how much this season will mean to Wrexham supporters, and we join them in getting behind the club and cheering them on. It is fantastic to see how Wrexham’s fanbase has grown internationally, with so many invested in the club’s journey.

“The result of their recent success has put the city under an international spotlight and as we enter the new season in Sky Bet League Two, the STōK Cae Ras is expected to reach full capacity each week, as well as fans travelling in great numbers away from Wrexham too.

“We want to continue the growing positive reputation of the city, and on the whole, behaviour among Wrexham fans is excellent. We encounter very few problems on matchdays, and fans are a credit to the city.

“However, we must reiterate that we will once again be taking a zero-tolerance approach to any disorder, drug use, or anti-social behaviour on matchdays this upcoming season. Anyone who does involve themselves in any incidents will be dealt with in the strictest terms.

“There have previously been lengthy Football Banning Orders and even custodial sentences issued to those found guilty of offences, and as a force we will pursue those punishments to their fullest extent.

“I am sure that genuine supporters are desperate to continue to be part of Wrexham’s exciting journey in the years ahead, but they should all be aware of the serious consequences of rule breaches within football grounds and any matchday disorder.