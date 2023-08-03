WATCH: Drink driver triple the alcohol limit weaves and speeds at 90mph on M54

Lilian Wilson was behind the wheel of a VW Polo was seen swerving from the hard shoulder to the outside lane in treacherous conditions on June 10 - just 18 months after a previous drink-driving conviction.
Police have released video footage of a drink driver speeding along a motorway in the pouring rain at up to 90mph while three times the alcohol limit.
