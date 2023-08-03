WATCH: Drink driver triple the alcohol limit weaves and speeds at 90mph on M54

Premium
By David StubbingsTelfordCrimePublished:

Police have released video footage of a drink driver speeding along a motorway in the pouring rain at up to 90mph while three times the alcohol limit.

Lillian Wilson was filmed weaving and speeding at up to 90mph while triple the drink drive limit. Photo: West Mercia Police
Lillian Wilson was filmed weaving and speeding at up to 90mph while triple the drink drive limit. Photo: West Mercia Police

Lilian Wilson was behind the wheel of a VW Polo was seen swerving from the hard shoulder to the outside lane in treacherous conditions on June 10 - just 18 months after a previous drink-driving conviction.

Crime
News
Telford
Local Hubs
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News