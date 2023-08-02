Officers from Oswestry police's E shift made their move on Wednesday and said the van had no tax or insurance.
In a post on the social media site X - formerly known as Twitter - Oswestry Police said: "Oswestry E Shift officers seized this vehicle today.
"The vehicle is suspected to have been involved in a non stop RTC in Ellesmere. The vehicle had no tax or insurance."
