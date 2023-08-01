Unlicensed drink driver from Telford caught in seaside town gets ban and fine

Queen's Promenade in Blackpool. Photo: Google

Jay Simpson, from Waltondale in Telford, gave a breath test result of 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath to police in Blackpool on July 8. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The 47-year-old was driving a BMW 320 along Queen's Promenade in the Lancashire town when he was stopped.

Last Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to drink-driving and driving without a licence at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Simpson was banned from driving for 22 months and offered a drink-drive rehabilitation course.