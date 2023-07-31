Police name Telford 'murder' victim as daughter pays tribute to 'most wonderful mother'

Claire Orrey died on Sunday morning. Photo: West Mercia Police

Claire Orrey, aged 58, was pronounced dead at a house in Burnell Road, Admaston, after police were called at around 5am on Sunday.

In a tribute, her heartbroken daughter said: "My mom was the most wonderful mother, wife, daughter, and grandma, who lit up our world with love.

"She will forever be loved by us and will always be missed eternally.

“Please respect my family’s wishes for privacy at this time as we mourn our loss.”

Police and paramedics were called to the house in the early hours of Sunday after receiving reports of a "disturbance".

West Mercia Police said officers discovered a 58-year-old woman had "sustained serious injuries" and was pronounced dead, while a man was also found with serious injuries.

A number of neighbours said they had been woken by the sounds of police arriving at the scene, with several describing the moment armed police crashed through the front door of the home.

They said officers could be heard shouting to open the door to the house before shouting that they were ‘coming in’ and smashing the the front door down.

Police at the scene in Burnell Road, Admaston, on Sunday

Earlier today the force said the injured man had been discharged from hospital.

A 31-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody.

Speaking yesterday, Detective Chief Inspector Tony Garner said: “This is a shocking incident and our thoughts go out to the family of the woman who lost her life.

“I understand that incidents of this nature can be alarming, but would like to reassure the local community that this is an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.

“Our officers remain at the scene and you may see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days as our investigation continues.”