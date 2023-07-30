Telford murder investigation launched after woman's death - one man arrested

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder

Police were called to Burnell Close, Admaston, at around 5am after receiving reports of a disturbance.

Armed officers were sent to the scene along with medics from West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Officers said that a woman was confirmed dead at the address, while another man was found with serious injuries.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Garner from West Mercia Police moved to reassure local residents, saying it had been an "isolated incident", with no risk to the wider public.

He said: "This is a shocking incident and our thoughts go out to the family of the woman who lost her life.

"I understand that incidents of this nature can be alarming, but would like to reassure the local community that this is an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.

"Our officers remain at the scene and you may see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days as our investigation continues."

Anyone with information can report it using the 'Tell Us About' section of the West Mercia Police website quoting reference 112i of July 30.