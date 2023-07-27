Bridgnorth man avoids jail after scamming HMRC out of £270,000 in VAT fraud

John Charles Durston of Chetton near Bridgnorth had admitted making 72 false VAT repayment claims from HMRC between April 1, 2019 and July 31, 2019 when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday.
A businessman who defrauded HM Revenue & Customs out of more than £270,000 of VAT repayments and then forged documents to cover his tracks has been spared jail.
