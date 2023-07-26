Uninsured driver who failed to stop for police in Shrewsbury hit with fine and penalty points

Shrewsbury

An uninsured driver without a licence who failed to stop for police has been hit with points on her licence.

Samantha Bruce, aged 24, was caught driving a Hyundai on the B5061 near the junction for the Horseshoes pub on the outskirts of Shrewsbury.

Bruce, of Chiltern Gardens, Dawley, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to failing to stop for police, driving without and licence and driving without insurance.

Magistrates fined her £120 and ordered for her licence to be endorsed with eight penalty points. Bruce was also ordered to pay £110 in prosecution costs and a £48 victim surcharge.

Nick Humphreys

