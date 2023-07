Scott Owen was caught doing 90mph on the A41 at Hinstock

Scott Owen, of Turreff Avenue, Donnington, was caught by a police officer using a speed gun on May 15 as he tore along the A41 at Hinstock.

The 28-year-old was at the wheel of a red Vauxhall Astra on the single carriageway stretch of road.

At Worcester Justice Centre on July 14 he was fined £80 and had four points added to his licence.