Jailed: Man who sexually assaulted child is locked up for more than nine years

Colin Pask. Photo: West Mercia Police

Colin Pask, of Wantage, Woodside, Telford, admitted two charges of sexual assault and one of possession of an indecent image. He appeared before Judge Peter Barrie at Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday.

Judge Barrie, who was told the offences happened in 2022, said they were of the gravest nature.

A victim impact statement was read to the court.

The judge said that Pask would have to serve two thirds of the sentence before being considered for release.

There would also be a further year on licence, he said.