Thieves reported stealing flowers and pots from gravesides in Telford churchyard

Police are appealing for information after reports of thieves stealing pots and flowers from gravesides in a Telford churchyard.

Holy Trinity Church, Dawley

Officers say the thefts at Holy Trinity Church in Dawley have taken place in the last few weeks.

In a community notice, Police Community Support Officer Claire Ellis said: "This is extremely shocking and distressing for family and friends to discover.

"The local Safer Neighbourhood Team will be increasing patrols in the area and are hoping that there will be no further incidents.

"We are asking local people to keep their eyes peeled and report anyone acting suspiciously in the churchyard."

Those with information can contact police online, at westmercia.police.uk or by phoning 101 quoting, incident number 133_I_05072023.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website crimestoppers-uk.org.

