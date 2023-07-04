Inquest opens into death of 'murder victim' whose body was found in River Severn

Natalie Dean's body was found in May

The body of Natalie Dean, who was from Ford, near Shrewsbury, was found in the River Severn near Llanidloes by police dog handlers almost 17 hours after she was reported missing on May 27.

Pontypridd Coroner’s Court heard on Monday that investigations were continuing into how the 34-year-old died. Natalie and her partner had planned to camp overnight on May 27.

A police search started after Natalie was reported missing at around 11.30pm that evening.

Her body was found at around 4pm the following day.

A post-mortem examination was carried out at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff on May 29 and the provisional cause of death was given as ‘pending further investigation’.

Dyfed-Powys Police launched a murder investigation two days after the discovery of Natalie’s body.

A 46-year-old man who was arrested on the day Natalie’s body was found has since been released on bail while police continue their investigation – Operation Wenlock.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to get in touch through the dedicated website: https://bit.ly/DPPPublicPortal.

You can also contact the police by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org