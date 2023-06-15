Third man arrested in Wrexham murder investigation after man dies in hospital

Three men have now been arrested as part of the investigation.

Three men have now been arrested as part of investigations into the death of John Ithell of Pentre Gywn, Wrexham.

The 59-year-old was found on a lane adjacent to Cefn Road in the city just before 7am on Monday, June 12. He later died in hospital.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of murder earlier this week, and a third was arrested on Thursday, June 15.

One of the two men previously arrested has now been released on bail, pending further investigations while the second remains in police custody.