West Mercia in UK's 10 worst speeding hotspots, new crime data shows

West Mercia is the UK’s ninth biggest speeding hotspot

The study from Moneybarn revealed the worst areas in the UK for speeding offences, and how the number of offences has increased or decreased in the last year.

The research revealed that West Mercia is the UK's ninth-worst speeding hotspot, with 8,019 speeding offences per 100,000 people in the last year.

The figure showed a significant increase in reported speeding offences from the previous year, up 58.59 per cent from in 2021/22.

The region did manage to escape the rest of the top spots in the crime study, which looked at UK Government data from 2022 to determine which car-related crimes are the most common, and in which areas of the UK these crimes are most commonly committed.

The most common, and least surprising, car crime in the UK is speed limit offences. Recorded as the most common car crime, in 2022 the annual national total was up to more than 2.8 million.

Reported speeding offences were most common in Lincolnshire (11,567 per 100,000 people), Bedfordshire (10,288) and Norfolk (9,735).

Theft from a vehicle was the second most common car crime, with 199,432 recorded nationally.

London had the highest number of reported thefts from a vehicle (697 per 100,000 people), followed by the West Midlands (519) and Greater Manchester (478).

Criminal damage to a vehicle was third, with 169,797 recorded nationally.

The north-east proved to be the region hit hardest by criminals attacking vehicles with Cleveland in Yorkshire having the highest number of recorded offences (449 per 100,000 people).

This was followed by fellow northerners Durham (411) and West Yorkshire (404).

Our neighbouring policing region, the West Midlands, was not spared some top spots, with the highest number of theft or unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle offences. 419 offences were recorded for every 100,000 people in the West Midlands, placing it above London (315) and South Yorkshire (293).