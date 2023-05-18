Man who drove in Shrewsbury almost three times over drink drive limit is banned

Telford Magistrates Court

Lloyd Steele, 46, admitted driving a blue Audi in Longden Coleham on April 8 this year while over the limit.

Police who breath tested Steele found he had 100 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mg per 100ml.

Steele, of Atherton Rise in Hanwood, near Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty to driving while over the alcohol limit at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday.