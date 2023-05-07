Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police seize car after checks show no insurance

By Megan JonesTelfordCrimePublished: Comments

There was little coronation jubilation for one driver when police seized their car for having no insurance.

Photo: Telford Cops
Photo: Telford Cops

One driver in Telford had little to celebrate on Saturday after police spotted their car being driven without insurance in Priorslee.

The car, which appears to be a Volkswagen Golf GTD, was seized by police and the driver was reported following the stop.

Police officers from Priorslee Safer Neighbourhood Team shared the photograph on their social media channels.

A spokesperson said: "Priorslee SNT noticed this vehicle driving around the local area earlier today, checks were completed which confirmed the vehicle had no insurance, the driver has been reported and the vehicle has been seized."

Crime
News
Telford
Local Hubs
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News