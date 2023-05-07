Police seize car after checks show no insurance

One driver in Telford had little to celebrate on Saturday after police spotted their car being driven without insurance in Priorslee.
The car, which appears to be a Volkswagen Golf GTD, was seized by police and the driver was reported following the stop.
Police officers from Priorslee Safer Neighbourhood Team shared the photograph on their social media channels.
A spokesperson said: "Priorslee SNT noticed this vehicle driving around the local area earlier today, checks were completed which confirmed the vehicle had no insurance, the driver has been reported and the vehicle has been seized."