Telford thief who stole bank card and fuel from traffic depot avoids prison

By Nick HumphreysTelfordCrimePublished:

A thief who stole fuel and a bank card from a vehicle at a traffic management depot in Telford has avoided prison.

Traffix West Ltd in Waterloo Road, Ketley, Telford. Photo: Google.
Tyler Titley, aged 25, stole the items from Traffix West Ltd in Waterloo Road, Ketley, on April 13 this year. He used the bank card fraudulently once.

Titley, of Crescent Road, Hadley, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to two counts of theft from a motor vehicle and one count of fraud by false representation.

Magistrates handed him an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay £140 in compensation.

Titley must also undertake a six-month drug rehabilitation programme and 20 rehabilitation activity days.

Nick Humphreys

Nick Humphreys

