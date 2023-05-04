Drink driver who crashed van into car then refused breath test is fined and banned

James Patrick Burrage, aged 36, crashed a VW Caddy van in Corve Street, Ludlow on April 6 this year.

Telford Magistrates Court was told that police received a 999 call saying a collision had taken place.

When officers arrived, 20 minutes later, Burrage identified himself as the driver. He was asked to conduct a breath test. He initially refused, but later accepted a test at the police station which showed he had 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

When interviewed by police, he told them he had drank three to four pints of lager and panicked when he was asked to give a breath sample.

Burrage, of Henley Road, Ludlow, pleaded guilty to one count of driving a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit.

The court was told that Burrage's family was "shocked" about his actions, as he had previously lived a law-abiding lifestyle.

His lawyer also asked magistrates to consider that he needs to drive to be able to see his 10-year-old daughter, who lives in a rural area, and to help his mother, who relies on him for shopping.